SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 206,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 527,285 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $20.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

