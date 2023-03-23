SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 206,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 527,285 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $20.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.