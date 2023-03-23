SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

Insider Activity

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.