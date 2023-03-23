SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, SmartFi has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $19,056.10 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

