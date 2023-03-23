Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,626.19

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,626.19 ($19.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,716.50 ($21.08). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,710 ($21.00), with a volume of 540,250 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,845 ($22.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.25) to GBX 1,860 ($22.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.81).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,739.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,626.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.56) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,156.45). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.