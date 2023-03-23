SOBR Safe (SOBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOBR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,638. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SOBR Safe by 608.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.

