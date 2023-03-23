Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SCTL remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,777. Societal CDMO has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 3,236,363 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,576,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

