SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

SFY opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

