SOLVE Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $1.03 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

