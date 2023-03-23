SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.14. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

