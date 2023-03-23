SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $92.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

SouthState Stock Down 6.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SouthState has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.