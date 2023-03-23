Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.87

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as low as $9.75. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 6,158 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

