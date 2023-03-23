SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $324.44. 1,402,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,461. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

