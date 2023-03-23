SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 120,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

