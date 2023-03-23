SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1,301.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 175,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.