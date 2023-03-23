Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $10.70. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 25,919 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.
Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
