Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $10.70. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 25,919 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

