Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $48.47.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

