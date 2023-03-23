Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

