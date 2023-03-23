Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MUB opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

