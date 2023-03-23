Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Trimmed by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,601 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,683,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SFM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. 262,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,746. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.