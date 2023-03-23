Square Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $61.34 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Square Token has a market capitalization of $61.34 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $29.66 or 0.00107353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00364089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.16 or 0.26463287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010334 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 30.1570937 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $6,989,514.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.