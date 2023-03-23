Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 91.26 ($1.12). 135,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,798. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 86.68 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.60 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £361.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,825.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.49.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

