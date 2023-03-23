Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 91.26 ($1.12). 135,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,798. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 86.68 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.60 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £361.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,825.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.49.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.