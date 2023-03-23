STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Up 0.4% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.21 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

STASIS EURO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

