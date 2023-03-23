Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.8 %

SCS opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

