Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Steelcase by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

