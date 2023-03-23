Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Steelcase by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
