Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.8 %

Steelcase stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Steelcase

SCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

