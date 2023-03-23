Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 1,287,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,394. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

