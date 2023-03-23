Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 3,608 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.79. 126,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.