Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.02. 322,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,244. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

