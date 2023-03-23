Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. ABB accounts for 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Trading Up 1.5 %

About ABB

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 282,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,610. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

