Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $24.19 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 3.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.37. 419,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
