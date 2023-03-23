Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

