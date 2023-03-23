Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 781,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,427. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

