Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $366.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,921. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.75. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.