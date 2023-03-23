Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 1,745,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,373,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STEM. Cowen cut their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

Stem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. Analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

