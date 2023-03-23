Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $16.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s previous close.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NYXH stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.