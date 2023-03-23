Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 5%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 136,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 84,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

