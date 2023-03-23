StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of AP opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

