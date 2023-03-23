StockNews.com Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

