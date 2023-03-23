StockNews.com Lowers Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

WSBF opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.44. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 142,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 98,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,411.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

