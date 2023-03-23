StockNews.com Upgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

