Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $81.98 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.90 or 0.06439972 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00061756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,348,441 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

