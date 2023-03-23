Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stryker worth $130,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.43. 131,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

