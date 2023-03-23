Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,956 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

