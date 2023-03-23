Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

