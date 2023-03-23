Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $933,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

