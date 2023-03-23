Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

