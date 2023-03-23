Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 3.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.