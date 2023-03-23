Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,347 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,788,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.66 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

