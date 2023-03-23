Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

