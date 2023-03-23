Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

